Man, 33, assaulted in Crawley car park

A police spokesperson said: "Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted in a car park in Crawley.

"Officers were called at 10.25pm to Kingsgate car park in Queensway in the town centre.

"A 33-year-old man suffered stab wounds during the incident.

A man has been taken to hospital after he was assaulted in a Crawley car park, Sussex Police have said

"He was taken to hospital and remains in a serious but stable condition.