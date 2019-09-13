Man, 59, arrested on suspicion of drink driving after lollipop man hit by a car outside West Sussex school

A driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a lollipop man was hit by a car in West Sussex.

John Gooderham, 70, was hit by a car outside Billingshurst Primary School yesterday, the headteacher Helen Williamson confirmed.

Police

A Sussex Police spokesman added: “Emergency services were called to the scene outside the primary school in Station Road at 3.29pm.”

He said the lollipop man ‘had been struck by a black Mercedes car while on duty’ as pupils were leaving at the end of the day.

John was taken to St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester for treatment for fractured ribs, along with cuts and bruises to his arms and legs.

The spokesman added: “A 59-year-old man from Billingshurst was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and remained in custody on Friday afternoon.”

