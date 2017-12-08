Man admits four month spate of thefts from parked cars

A prolific thief stole items from parked vehicles in a four month spate across the Horsham district.

Darion Bates, 49, of South Holmes Road, Horsham, was arrested and charged with 16 offences of stealing items from unattended vehicles last Friday (December 1).

Police said the offences were carried out between August and November. Sat navs and iPods were among items taken.

Bates pleaded guilty to all offences, officers said. He has been released on conditional bail to appear before Brighton’s Magistrates’ court on December 21 for sentencing.

Anyone who has been a victim of a vehicle crime in the Horsham area and has not yet reported it is urged to do so by calling 101 quoting operation Blackout.

If you have any CCTV footage of a vehicle crime incident is asked to contact officers immediately.