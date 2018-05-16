Man airlifted to hospital after car park stabbing

A man was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed in a town car park.

Police said the 23-year-old was stabbed in the leg during an assault at a car park in Pegler Way, Crawley, at 2.25pm yesterday (May 15).

Three men left the scene in a small black car and officers are looking to trace the vehicle.

Police said the victim was flown to hospital with potentially life changing injuries. He is currently in a stable condition.

A 21-year-old man, from Crawley, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and has been released under investigation.

Detective Inspector Vicki Tomlinson said: “We believe the suspects, three men, may have left the scene in a small black car and we are looking to trace this vehicle.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have seen this car, or the direction it was travelling in, to make contact with us immediately.

“The victim is in a stable condition in hospital in London and we will be working with him to provide as much detail as possible. At this stage we believe he may know his attackers.

“This incident occurred during broad daylight and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed the assault or saw anyone acting suspiciously in this area to come forward to us immediately.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police online or ring 101 quoting Operation Elmwood.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.