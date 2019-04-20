Man arrested after car seen ‘driving erratically’ in Crawley

Police have arrested a man after a red Volkswagen Golf was seen ‘driving erratically’ in Crawley on Wednesday evening.

Police pursued the Golf, and the driver was detained in Nash Road, a spokesman confirmed.

Police news

A 21-year-old man from Smallfield, Surrey, was arrested on suspicion of theft of a vehicle, failing to stop when required by police, driving with no insurance, failing to provide a specimen for analysis, possession of cannabis, drug-driving and dangerous driving, police confirmed.

He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Police are now apealing to anyone who may have seen the car driving erratically on or near the Ifield Roundabout at about 6.50pm.

Specifically, officers are appealing for the driver of a light blue or turquoise Nissan Micra to get in touch.

Anyone with any information, report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1168 of 17/04.

Alternatively, visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.

