Man arrested after knife seized in Crawley

A man was taken into custody this morning after a knife was seized from an address in Crawley.

Chief Inspector Rosie Ross, district commander for Crawley and Mid Sussex, revealed the arrest on Twitter yesterday evening (February 15).

She said: “During a warrant this morning in Crawley this knife was seized from the address and one male was taken into custody for offences.

“The sharp end of the law was applied and we think he got the point!”

The Chief Inspector also revealed there had been eight warrants in two days, leading to six arrests.

She said: “Feeling excited – eight warrants in two days – six arrests, drugs, knives, cash etc seized! Fortress supply of drugs will not be tolerated!

“Thanks to teams involved and to the local community for your support and information.”

Fortress is Sussex Police’s response to drug-related activity and harm.

People can report online or phone 101 to report any suspicious activity. They should always call 999 in an emergency.

