Man arrested at Three Bridges after reports of shooting

A man was arrested at Three Bridges this afternoon following reports of a shooting in East Grinstead.

Police say they were called to an address at The Courtyard, East Grinstead, at 11.55 this morning (Wednesday February 5) after a report that a shot had been fired inside the property.

Officers searched the area for a man who was reported to have been inside the building but he had left on foot before police arrived. Police say that no-one was hurt.

A spokesman said a National Police Air Service helicopter joined in the search “which, following contact with the man by telephone, moved to Crawley area mid-afternoon.

“Shortly before 4pm, a 36-year-old man from East Grinstead was arrested at Three Bridges railway station on suspicion of possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and common assault.”