Man arrested for spitting at police and urinating in vehicle in East Grinstead
A man was arrested on Saturday night (September 11) for spitting at police and urinating in a police vehicle, Mid Sussex Police have said.
Monday, 13th September 2021, 9:52 am
Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Darren Taylor said: “A somewhat intoxicated and aggressive male ended up being arrested in East Grinstead last night @ 10pm for public order offences, spitting at a member of the team and also urinating in a police vehicle.”
“The subject has now been charged to court for numerous offences,” he added.