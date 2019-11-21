Man arrested in Crawley after driver crashes into police car

A man has been arrested in Crawley following a police pursuit after a driver crashed into a police car.

Officers say they were alerted at around 8.40am this morning (November 21) by a member of the public who was concerned for the driver of a vehicle near Copthorne Common.

Police

A police spokesman said: “On arrival the driver made off from the officers shortly after he collided with a stationary police car and he was pursued towards Church Road.

“The driver then decamped from a dark blue Audi convertible in Scallows Road (Three Bridges).

“Shortly after this, officers received another phone call from a member of the public reporting a man acting suspiciously nearby.

“Officers - assisted by the police helicopter - conducted an area search and a suspect was detained.

“A 24-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop and driving under the influence of drugs. He remains in custody and enquiries are ongoing.”

The spokesman added: “If anyone believes they may have seen this car, witnessed the matter or has any dash cam footage you can report information online or call 101 quoting 262 of 21/11.”