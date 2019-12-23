Man arrested over attempted murder after stabbing near Pulborough

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 48-year-old man was stabbed near Pulborough.

Police say they were called to a property in Harbolets Road, West Chiltington, at 9.11pm on Saturday following reports that a man had been stabbed in the chest and leg.

Sussex Police

A spokesman said: “The victim was taken to hospital and is receiving treatment for his injuries. He is in a stable condition.

“Officers have arrested a 55-year-old man from Billingshurst on suspicion of attempted murder. He currently remains in police custody.

“Anyone with information concerning this incident should contact Sussex Police online (https://www.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/) or by dialling 101, quoting Operation Longnet.”

He added: “There is no further information available at this stage.”