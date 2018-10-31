Man arrested over fatal collision near Horley

A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal collision near Horley on Friday (October 26).

Surrey Police say that officers were called to Rookery Hill in Outwood at 11.30pm following a Vauxhall Combo van being in collision with a tree.

A 19-year-old man was taken to hospital but later died of his injuries.

A woman in her 20s was seriously injured and is recovering in hospital.

A police statement says that a man has been arrested on suspicion of the following offences.

- Causing death by dangerous driving

- Causing serious injury by dangerous driving

- Failing to stop at a road traffic collision

- Failing to report a road traffic collision

- Causing death by driving a vehicle without a licence and while uninsured

He has been released on bail.

Anyone with information, or dash-cam or helmet-cam footage, that could help the investigation is asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation unit on 01483 639922 (999 in an emergency) quoting ref PR/45180114652.

See also: Man, 19, dies after collision near Horley

Watch armed robber raid a Horsham Tesco and try to steal a police car in ‘harrowing’ attack