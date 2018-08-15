Man attacked by father and son team in Crawley

A father and son team armed with a metal pole attacked a man leaving him with multiple injuries.

Police said Tony Newman, 51, and son Tony Newman, 21, attacked a man in Apsley Court, in Crawley.

Officers said Newman junior was carrying a metal pole when the assault took place and the victim was rushed to hospital.

The pair, of Murray Court, Crawley, were arrested and charged with assault and possession of an offensive weapon.

They initially pleaded not guilty to both charges when appearing at Horsham Magistrates’ court on August 6. However police said after hearing evidence Newman junior pleaded guilty to both charges whilst his father pleaded guilty to assault. The possession of an offensive weapon charge was dropped by the court.

The attack took place in July last year.

Crime Investigator Simon Bethune said: “This was a complicated case with the defendants initially pleading not guilty.

“The pair will be sentenced at Lewes Crown Court on 4 September and this reflects the seriousness of the assault.

“I would like to praise the victim and witnesses for their bravery in providing their accounts in court, a task which would have undoubtedly been very distressing