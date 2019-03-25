Man attacks pensioner, 83, and takes her shopping trolley in Crawley

A man attacked an elderly woman and stole her shopping trolley in Crawley.

The 83-year-old was walking along Spencers Road, West Green, at about 2:45 pm on Monday last week (March 18) when she was pushed by the man who ran off with her shopping trolley, said police.

A man attacked an elderly woman and stole her shopping trolley in Crawley

However, he abandoned the trolley a short distance away and nothing was taken.

The pensioner suffered a sprained ankle and was treated at Crawley Hospital.

Detective Constable Mark Buckley said “Several people have already come forward and spoken about witnessing this attack on a vulnerable elderly lady.

“I would like to speak with any other people who were in the road at the time, or in the area, and who remember seeing a man matching the description.

“If people were driving, I would like them to review their Dashcam footage for around this time on that day”.

The attacker was described as tall, of slim build, wearing dark clothing including something over his head, possibly a mask.

Contact Sussex Police online or call 101, quoting serial 735 of 18/03.

More news:

New Crawley shop to open creating 50 jobs

These Crawley business areas could be protected from housing development

When is the Crawley town centre post office moving? Here’s all you need to know

Gareth Southgate tells of Crawley pride as sporting heroes honoured in new wall of fame