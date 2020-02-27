Man charged with murder of Crawley footballer, 20, after Brighton incident

A Surrey man has been charged with the murder of Crawley footballer Suel Delgado.

Suel, 20, from Crawley, died and two other men were seriously injured when they crashed with a BMW X6 in Brighton last year, police said.

Police investigating the incident in Marine Parade, on December 1, have charged a 33-year-old man with murder and two counts of attempted murder.

A spokesman said: “Iftekhar Khondaker, of Caithness Road, Mitcham, who is currently in custody, is due to appear before Brighton magistrates on Friday (28 February).”

Suel played for Loxwood, Broadbridge Heath FC and Alfold.

He also played for Three Bridges.