Man charged with non-recent child sex offences in Mid Sussex
A man has appeared in court to face charges of sexually assaulting a boy in Mid Sussex between 28 and 29 years ago, Sussex Police have said.
Police said that Michael O’Neill, 70, of High Street, Stockbridge, Hants, appeared at Crawley Magistrates Court on Wednesday (December 1) to answer a summons charging him with six counts of indecent assault on a boy aged between 11 and 12 in Mid Sussex locations during 1992 and 1993.
“O’Neill was known as Mike Blackmore at that time,” said a Sussex Police spokesperson.
The police spokesperson continued: “He was committed for trial, on court bail, with an initial appearance due at Lewes Crown Court on 4 January.
“The prosecution, authorised by the CPS, follows an investigation by the Sussex Police Complex Abuse Unit.
“Anyone who wishes to contact the police on learning of this case can do so at any time either online or by calling 101, asking for the Complex Abuse Unit.”