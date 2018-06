A man was left with facial injuries following an attack at a village pub, police said.

Officers were called to an assault at The Cock Inn, in Southwater, at 10.50pm on Friday (June 1).

A man was found outside the nearby kebab shop with injuries to his face, officers said. He was spoken to and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to report it online at https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/report-online/ or call 101, quoting serial 1434 of 01/06.