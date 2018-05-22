Man invites himself into elderly couple’s Crawley home to search for gold

An elderly Crawley couple were very concerned when a man entered their house uninvited and began searching through drawers.

On Tuesday May 15, in Rackham Close, Southgate. an elderly resident was speaking to a man on his doorstep who was asking if there was any gold that the resident wanted to sell.

Without invitation the man entered the property and started looking around and opening drawers to look inside.

Although the man was not aggressive, the elderly couple felt very uncomfortable with his presence in their home.

Nothing was stolen.

Police remind residents that there are ‘cold caller/doorstep traders’ stickers at Crawley Police Station which are available.