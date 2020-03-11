Man jailed after secretly filming young boys in West Sussex

A man who secretly took indecent videos of youhg boys in West Sussex has been jailed following an investigation by Sussex Police.

Jeremy Fow, 53, unemployed, of Harrogate Road, Moortown, Leeds, was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment at Hove Crown Court on Tuesday, having pleaded guilty on February 10 to a total of 10 sexual offences, of filming children and making indecent images of children.

He will be a registered sex offender for life and was also given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order to last until further court order, severely restricting his access to digital devices and children.

Detective Constable Andy Roe of the West Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit said after the hearing: “In 2018 we received information that Fow may have been engaging in offences involving indecency.

“When we searched his address a hard drive and a mobile phone were seized for digital forensic examination.

“On the phone were found two videos and on the hard drive there were 39 still images and seven videos.

“It became clear that for many years Fow had been covertly videoing young boys for his own sexual gratification.

“Not only did the boys not realise this, on some of the recordings can be heard some of their voices, sometimes talking to Fow, totally unaware of what he was doing.

“However he has now been brought to justice and his opportunity to abuse his position in this way has now been brought to an end.”