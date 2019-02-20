Man jailed following serious collision in Horley

A man has been jailed after pleading guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving following a collision in Horley.

Iqubal Khan, 35, has been sentenced to 18 months in prison. The incident happened in September 2018.

In a statement, Surrey Police say he also pleaded guilty to failing to stop and failing to report an injury collision when he appeared at Guildford Crown Court on February 4.

Khan was also disqualified from driving for three years and nine months.

The statement adds that he was driving along Shipley Bridge Lane around 6.10pm on September 23 2018 when his car, a Toyota Corolla, was involved in a head-on collision with a Range Rover Sport.

He fled the scene immediately following the collision, leaving one of his passengers behind with serious leg injuries. He also failed to report the collision.

It later emerged that the car he was driving was also dangerously overloaded with excess passengers, with four adults squashed on the rear seat.

The other driver escaped uninjured, while the other passengers suffered minor injuries as a result of the collision.

Khan was arrested on November 29 2018 after officers tracked him down through DNA left in the vehicle when he fled.

Sergeant Geoff Longstaff, who investigated the collision, said: “Not only was Khan driving dangerously at the time of the collision, his car was also excessively overloaded. He then fled the scene, not even bothering to check whether his passengers were unharmed. One of his passengers sustained serious leg injuries and is still suffering with the effects of the collision to this day.

“We quickly established, through DNA left in the vehicle, that he had been driving, and now he is off our roads and in prison where he belongs for the complete lack of regard and remorse he has shown.”

Sgt Longstaff added: “The sentence handed to Khan demonstrates our determination to ensure that those who use Surrey’s roads dangerously and irresponsibly and put the lives of others at risk when they get behind the wheel, will be dealt with robustly.”

