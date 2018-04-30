Man jailed for train sex attacks

A man who carried out a series of sexual assaults on women, including one on a 16-year-old student, has been jailed.

Piotr Rubach committed the string of offences on train services travelling through Hassocks, Oxford Circus, Mornington Crescent and Worcester Park, police said.

The 32-year-old was caught by officers on CCTV footage and was charged with three counts of sexual assault and one instance of harassment/stalking.

He pleaded guilty to the charges at Blackfriars Crown Court on April 24 and was jailed for 10 months.

DC Adrienne Curzon said: “Rubach has left each of his victims with those distressing memories on travelling on public transport.

“No one should ever be subjected to this type of behaviour at stations or on trains and we would encourage victims to report offences to us.

“No incident or detail is too small or trivial. What has happened is not your fault. We will always take you seriously and treat you with respect.

“If you experience unwanted sexual behaviour of any type, we want you to report it. We will do everything we can to bring the offender to justice.”