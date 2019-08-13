Man knocked unconscious in Crawley town centre robbery

A man was robbed after being knocked unconscious in a violent attack in Crawley town centre.

Police say that the 26-year-old victim was rushed to hospital for treatment to a head wound following the assault in the town’s Memorial Gardens.

His wallet and mobile phone were stolen in the robbery which happened at around 1pm on Sunday July 21.

Revealing details of the attack today, police said that the man was hit from behind to the side of his head ‘with a solid object and fell to the ground, losing consciousness.’

A spokesman said: “He was taken to hospital to be treated for a large lump to the side of his head and bruising to his eye and cheek.”

Detective Constable Sam Jedrzejewska said: “We would like to trace three men seen in the area at the time.

“One is described as black, in his early 20s, 5’6”, with a short black afro and of skinny build, wearing a plain black t-shirt and Adidas tracksuit bottoms.

“The second man was described as black, about 17 years old, 5’4” and skinny build, wearing a red head covering.

“The last man is described as black, around 19 years old and of skinny build.

“If you can help please contact us online or by calling 101, quoting serial 718 of 21/07.”