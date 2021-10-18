Christopher Marlborough-Jones is wanted by Kent Police in 'connection with the breach of a restraining order'.

The police force said he has been 'added to our most wanted gallery'.

He is from the Canterbury area but could be in Sussex.

Christopher Marlborough-Jones, who could be in Sussex, is wanted in 'connection with the breach of a restraining order'. Photo: Kent Police

Sharing the appeal on social media, Sussex Police wrote: "Can you help our colleagues in Kent find wanted man Christopher Marlborough-Jones?

"He has been known to travel to Sussex."

If you know where he is, call the police on 101, quoting reference 46/173910/21.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form.