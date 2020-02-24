Man robbed at knifepoint in Horsham street

A knifeman stole a man’s wallet during an early-morning robbery in a Horsham street.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the incident which happened in Serrin Way, Horsham, at around 8am on February 14.

Sussex Police

Officers say that the 29-year-old victim handed over his wallet - containing £180 cash and cards - when the knifeman demanded money.

The robber then ran off towards Littlehaven Railway Station.

A poilice spokesman said the robber was described as “white, about 6ft, in his 30s, of stocky build and with a shaven head and no facial hair. He was wearing a full grey nylon tracksuit.

“Anyone with any information about the incident is urged to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 202 of 14/02.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online. www.crimestoppers-uk.org”