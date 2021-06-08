Man seen acting indecently in Crawley park – can you help police identify this person?

Can you help police identify this man? Photo: Sussex Police

A man was seen to enter the grounds of Ifield Community College in Crawley via a gap in a fence at about 7.10pm on Wednesday, May 5, police said.

Whilst there, he was seen to commit an indecent act, according to police.

He is described as being in his twenties or thirties, slim, of Asian appearance with dark short hair.

He was also seen in the same location on the following Sunday evening, 8 May, police said.