Man slashed with knife in fight outside Crawley butchers

A man was attacked with knife during a fight outside a Crawley butchers.

Police said an argument broke out between two men and a women outside a butchers shop in Broadfield Barton shortly after 1pm on Saturday afternoon (September 29).

During the row one of the men was slashed across the arm with a knife. Officers said the 40-year-old had to be treated by paramedics at the scene.

Detective Constable Rachael Hinkley said: “We are appealing for anyone who might have been in the butchers or in Broadfield Barton at the time and might have seen what happened.

“We believe these people are known to each other and that the argument might have started elsewhere.

“We are keen to speak to any witnesses who can help with our on-going investigation.”

Police said two people, a 35-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman both from Crawley, were arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent and have been released under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online quoting serial 593 of 29/09.