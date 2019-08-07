Man stabbed in Hurstpierpoint

A man was taken to hospital after being stabbed in Hurstpierpoint on Tuesday evening (August 6).

Emergency services were called to Willow Way at 5.48pm where the 21-year-old victim had sustained wounds to his stomach, back and an arm.

Police in Willow Way, Hurstpierpoint

He was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton for treatment, but, according to police, his injuries are not thought to be life-changing at this time.

A police spokesman said: “It is understood that the victim and his attacker are known to each other and police are now seeking a 17-year-old boy in connection with the incident.”

Anyone who witnessed the attack or who has any other information about the incident is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 1190 of 06/08.