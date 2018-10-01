Man stabbed outside 18th birthday party at Crawley pub

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was stabbed outside a pub in Crawley in the early hours of Saturday morning (September 29).

Officers were called to The Grasshopper in Ashdown Drive, Tilgate, at 12.19am to reports of a large group fighting outside the pub where an 18th birthday party was taking place, said police.

A police spokesman said the 18-year-old victim, who was not the celebrant, sustained a stab wound to his abdomen.

He was taken to the East Surrey Hospital at Redhill for treatment and discharged later on Saturday, police said.

Detective Constable Dan Richardson said: “There were a lot of people at the pub and a large group outside at the time of the assault. If you saw what happened or you have any information about the incident, please report online or call 101 quoting serial 26 of 29/09.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”