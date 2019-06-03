Man tasered after attempting to carrying knives through Gatwick Airport

A man was tasered by police after attempting to walk though Gatwick Airport carrying knives.

Police said the man was openly carrying a kitchen knife in each hand as he attempted to go through a staff search area in the South Terminal at Gatwick Airport just before 2am this morning (June 3).

Officers secured the area and tasered the man before detaining him. The incident is not being treated as terror related, officers said.

A 30-year-old man from Crawley, who was not a travelling passenger, was arrested on suspicion of possessing offensive weapons and making threats to kill. He currently remains in police custody.

Superintendent Justin Burtenshaw said: “Officers at Gatwick are there to keep passengers and staff safe. This incident was dealt with swiftly and no members of the public or police were harmed.”

Anyone who saw what happened or who may have other relevant information is asked to contact Sussex Police online or phone 101, quoting serial 0089 of 03/06.