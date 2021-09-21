Man wanted by police after assault in Crawley

A spokesperson from Sussex Police said: "Police are searching for 30-year-old Richard Chapman Jnr, who is wanted in connection with an assault in Crawley.

"A 42-year-old woman suffered serious injuries in the incident in St Mary’s Drive on Wednesday, July 21.

"Several men are understood to have been involved in the incident, one of whom – a 57-year-old man from Crawley – has been arrested.

"Anybody who sees Chapman or has any information which could lead to his whereabouts is asked not to approach him but to report online or by calling 101, quoting serial 507 of 21/07.