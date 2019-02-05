A man wanted by police has links to Crawley, police said.

Louis Brown, 27, who is wanted on recall to prison for breaching his bail conditions, has links to the Ifield area.

Louis Brown, 27, has links to the Ifield area of Crawley.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Brown, 27, who has links to the Ifield area of Crawley is wanted on recall to prison for breaching his bail conditions.

“Brown was disqualified from driving for two years at Staines Magistrates’ Court, Surrey, on January 24.

“He is white, 5ft 6in, of slim build, with blue eyes and short brown hair. If anyone has information on Brown’s whereabouts please report online or call 101 quoting 923 of 24/01.

“Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

