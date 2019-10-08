Man who raped young girl in Horley jailed for 21 years

A man found guilty of raping and indecently assaulting a young girl in Horley has been jailed for 21 years.

Martin Clifford, 45, of Chatfield, Slough, was found guilty of two counts of indecent assault in the mid-1990s.

Police stock image

He was also found guilty of two counts of rape in relation to the same girl.

Clifford was also found guilty of five counts of indecency with a child under 14, and five counts of indecent assault on a male under 16, involving three other victims in Slough in the 1980s and 1990s.

He was jailed for 21 years at Reading Crown Court on Wednesday, October 2, following his conviction on 26 September.

Detective Chief Inspector Rob Harris from Surrey Police’s Public Protection Command said: “The sentence given to Clifford last week followed an extremely successful joint investigation with our colleagues in Thames Valley Police.

“Working in partnership ensured that we could establish the full picture of Clifford’s offending and bring him to justice for all the crimes he had committed in both policing areas.”

DCI Harris said he wanted to pay tribute to the victims for having the courage to support the investigation and prosecution, including providing evidence to the court of their ‘horrific abuse’ by Clifford.

He added: “I can only hope the fact that Clifford is now behind bars, will assist them in moving forward.

“I would also like to thank the investigators involved for their hard work and diligence in bringing this investigation to a successful conclusion.”

“Whenever possible we will work together diligently with partner agencies, victims and families, to bring abusers to justice.

“County boundaries or the age of their offending should offer them no protection from capture and prosecution.”

