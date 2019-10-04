Man who sent offensive and racially aggravated messages in Crawley narrowly avoids prison sentence

A man who sent offensive messages has been given a suspended prison sentence according to a court document.

Harry Jones, 21, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to sending an electronic voicenote that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing nature.

He also pleaded guilty to charges of writing offensive material on Facebook and sending an offensive electronic message. The offences took place at Crawley between February 17 and March 2. He was sentenced to six weeks in prison, suspended for one year.

Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was due to the serious nature of the offences and that they were racially aggravated. The court also made a community order.

