A man with links to Horley is wanted by Surrey Police.

Wayne Lavender, 43, of no fixed abode, is wanted in relation to an ongoing criminal investigation, said a police spokesman.

He is described as white, 6 ft tall, of a slim build, with green eyes and dark brown hair.

Any information to police on 101 (or 999 in an emergency) quoting reference PR/45190073594.

