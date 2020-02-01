Masked man invades Crawley home and attacks elderly couple with stick

A masked man invaded an elderly couple’s home and attacked them with a wooden stick – leaving a man in his 70s with serious facial injuries.

The ‘awful’ assault happened in Fulham Close, in Crawley, on Thursday night (January 30).

Police say the unknown man knocked on the door of the couple’s home at about 9.45pm.

He assaulted the male victim, who suffered ‘significant facial injuries’, and forced his way into the property, police said.

The man – described as being black, around 5ft 8ins, and in his teens or early 20s – then assaulted the woman.

Sussex Police said the couple fought the suspect off and he left the house with the man’s wallet.

They received medical treatment and support from officers, police said.

The suspect was said to be wearing black trousers and a jacket, a white and black face covering and may have been wearing black leather gloves.

Detective Inspector Duncan Elliott said: “This was an awful attack and we are determined to bring the person responsible to justice.

“We commend the bravery of the victims in coming forwards to report this incident promptly.

“We’re urging anyone who witnessed anything suspicious that night to please come forward.”

Prevention Inspector Steve Turner said: “We understand this was a distressing event for those involved and would like to reassure the local community that this is thought to be an isolated incident and we currently have an increased police presence in the area.”

Anyone who has any CCTV or information that could assist with enquiries is asked to report online or call 101, quoting Operation Hubble.