The first takes place at East Grinstead Library, West Street, East Grinstead, on Thursday (January 27), from 4pm to 5pm.

The co-ordinator of the Community Speed Watch will be in attendance.

The next beat surgery will be in the large office of the Millennium Village Centre on Lewes Road, Scaynes Hill, on Tuesday (February 1).

Police are holding a series of beat surgeries in Mid Sussex. Picture: Steve Robards, SR1817981.

This event is from 5pm to 7pm and people can meet their local police officers and community support officers and get advice or information.

The next beat surgery after that is at the Reading Room of Hapstead Hall in Ardingly High Street on Monday (February 21) from 5pm to 7pm.