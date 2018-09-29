Mid Sussex Police seize more than 100 knives in Operation Sceptre

Mid Sussex Police has revealed the seizure of over 100 knives as part of the Operation Sceptre campaign.

Operation Sceptre is a country-wide initiative aimed at reducing the number of people, especially young people, carrying a weapon.

Knife owners across the country have been encouraged to anonymously hand in their blades as part of the operation, with amnesty bins available at Sussex police stations from September 17 to 24.

In a Facebook post the police force said a total of 108 knives have been collected throughout Crawley and Mid Sussex as part of the campaign.

The post said patrols and stop checks had been increased in Crawley and Mid Sussex in a bid to further clamp down on knife crime.

Two pop-up events on knife crime were also held in Crawley’s County Mall Shopping Centre on September 20 and 21 and prevention youth officers have been carrying out ‘knife crime sessions’ in schools to further educate on the dangers of knife crime.

More news:

Horsham Pink Gift Fair promises to be a tonic for all this weekend



Chance to hand in knives anonymously as Sussex joins new campaign



Great Train Robber’s artwork goes on sale in village