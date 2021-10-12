Motorcyclist suffers 'potentially life-changing injuries' in serious collision in Copthorne

Surrey Police are now appealing for witnesses.

A police spokesperson said: "We are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision in Copthorne on Saturday.

"The collision occurred on Effingham Road at the junction with East Hill Lane and involved a motorcycle and a white Ford Kuga.

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with 'potentially life-changing injuries' following a serious collision in Copthorne on Saturday (October 9)

"The collision was reported to police at 12:20pm by South East Coast Ambulance Service and the motorcyclist was transported to hospital by air. He remains in hospital suffering from potentially life-changing injuries.

"A third vehicle, which was parked at the time, was not directly involved in the collision but received significant damage.

"Road closures were in place while we attended the scene and all roads were reopened by 6pm.

"If you witnessed the incident, or have any dashcam footage prior to the collision, please get in touch quoting reference PR/45210106634.

- Webchat on our website police.uk- Online https://www.surrey.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/- Calling us on 101