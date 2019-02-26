Murder probe: Police appeal for sightings of two cars in Brighton and Crawley

Detectives investigating the murder of Abdul Deghayes in Brighton are looking for witnesses who may have seen two cars in Brighton or Crawley.

Officers want to hear from anyone who sighted a sky blue Nissan Micra registration GU63 DLO and a midnight blue Citroen Cactus registration WX16 BSY in either of the two areas between Saturday, February 16 and Monday, February 18.

Detective Chief Inspector Colin Pirie from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team said: "We are asking the public to recall whether they have seen either of the two cars travelling or parked in Brighton or Crawley during the three-day period.

"If you have any information about the two vehicles please get in touch with us."

Police said the 22-year-old victim was found in the passenger seat of a car that had collided with a number of cars near St Joseph's Church off Elm Grove, Brighton on the evening of February 16.

He had suffered a number of stab wounds and was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital where he died from his injuries the following morning.

Anyone with information should contact police online or ring 101 quoting Operation Login.