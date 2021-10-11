Naked man spotted running around secluded country lane in Sussex
Police are investigating after a nude man was spotted running around a secluded country lane in Sussex.
Monday, 11th October 2021, 10:35 am
Inspector Darren Taylor of Mid Sussex Police said the disrobed runner had been spotted by the public around the Stoney Lane area near to Ardingly yesterday, October 10, around 7pm.
He added: “[The sighting] saw some of the team carry out an area search with the support of a drone to try and locate the male.
“No sign of the male and no further reports received CAD 1056.”
The man is believed to be in his late 50s, Inspectory Taylor said