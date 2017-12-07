Parents warned over explicit video sent to schoolchildren

Parents at a West Sussex school are being warned about an explicit video involving a child which has been distributed to youngsters via social media.

Handcross Primary School said it had been informed by Surrey Police about a video which had been shared via Snapchat and Instagram and is being investigated by Hampshire Police.

The school sent a letter to parents urging those who have received the explicit video to delete it immediately.

The letter reads: “If you show this video to someone else or forward it on to other people you could be committing a criminal offence, which the police may investigate and consider prosecution.

“Children who have been affected by this video are encouraged to speak to their parents, teachers or a trusted adult or can contact ChildLine on 0800 1111 for further support.

“Further advice for both children and parents about how to stay safe online is available on the National Crime Agencys Child Exploitation and Online Protection (CEOP) command website: https://www.ceop.police.uk/safety-centre

Anyone with any information relating to the investigation are asked to contact Hampshire Constabulary on 101 as soon as possible.