Person in Crawley police cell makes sculpture from food containers

A detainee in police custody in Crawley turned his dinner into a sculpture while spending time in a cell.

Inspector John Wilson said on twitter: "Whilst I can never condone the lobbing of food around cells I am able to quietly appreciate the creative talents of some of our detainees..."

The display appears to portray two people, both with polystyrene cups for heads and one even featuring legs and arms. One comment under the tweet suggested the work might be worthy of submission for The Turner Prize.

Here's what Sussex Police have been up to this week...

Louis Brown was taken back to prison by Crawley Police after mocking them on Facebook. The 27-year-old responded to a police appeal for him by posting 'LOL'. Read the full story here: Crawley fugitive caught after mocking police on Facebook

An appeal has been launched for a wanted Redhill man who is known to frequent Horley, anyone with any information should call police on 101 quoting reference number: 45170096265. Read the full story here: Police search for man known to frequent Horley

A third man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Brighton man Abdul Deghayes on Saturday night (February 16), police said. Read more here: Arrests made in Crawley linked with Brighton murder probe





