PHOTOS: Deserted village square following dramatic evacuation

This was the scene at lunchtime as a normally bustling Lintot Square in Southwater was deserted following the discovery of a suspected explosive device.
Police cordoned off the area after a device was discovered outside a flat in Fairbank Road at about 9am.
Bomb disposal experts are at the scene and many shops and homes have been evacuated.
