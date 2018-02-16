PHOTOS: Deserted village square following dramatic evacuation

This was the scene at lunchtime as a normally bustling Lintot Square in Southwater was deserted following the discovery of a suspected explosive device.

Police cordoned off the area after a device was discovered outside a flat in Fairbank Road at about 9am.

Deserted Lintot Square in Southwater. Photo by Eddie Mitchell.

Bomb disposal experts are at the scene and many shops and homes have been evacuated.

