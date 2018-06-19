Police appeal after Crawley man assaulted twice in a week

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted twice in five days in Crawley.

At about 8.40pm on Tuesday (June 12), the 31-year-old local man was walking with a female friend in the vicinity of Ifield Mill Pond when he was approached by four youths who assaulted him with sufficient force, causing him to sustain a fractured kneecap.

Then at about 8pm on Saturday (June 16), the victim spotted the same group in the same area and was again assaulted by them.

During the second incident, the victim dropped his bag and his mobile phone, and both items were stolen.

At least one of the suspects is known to him.

Following enquiries, police arrested two local boys – a 17-year-old on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, theft and wounding with intent, and a 16-year-old on suspicion of theft and wounding with intent.

They have both been released under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed either of the incidents is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1230 of 16/06.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.