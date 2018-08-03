Police appeal after Crawley man with learning difficulties is attacked

Police are appealing to drivers who might have seen an assault on a man with learning difficulties at rush-hour on a busy Crawley road.

The victim, a 44-year-old, was walking along Southgate Avenue towards County Mall at 4.55pm on July 23 when he was approached by a group of young men and one pushed him over from behind.

The victim fell over and hit his face and received cuts to his hand and knee.

The group ran away and the main suspect went through a gap which leads to Holmcroft.

He was taken to hospital and it was found he had a fractured cheekbone.

Detective Constable Michael Wyborn said: “We are appealing to anyone who was driving along Southgate Avenue at this time and might have seen what happened or captured the assault on dash cam.

“This is a nasty assault on a vulnerable man and we are very keen to trace those responsible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online quoting serial 1113 of 23/07.

