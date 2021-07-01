Police appeal after man punched unconscious at Hassocks station

A spokesman for the British Transport Police said: "At just after 11pm on Friday 11 June, on-board a service travelling from Brighton, a man slapped the victim on the head a number of times before pouring beer over him.

"Both men got off the train at Hassocks station when the man punched the victim, causing him to fall to the platform floor unconscious.

"The victim suffered fractures to his face and skull as a result of the assault.

Do you recognise this man?

"Officers believe the man in the CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation.

"If you recognise him or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 744 of 11/06/21."

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

