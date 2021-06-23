Police appeal after man urinates on homeless man’s bedding before viciously attacking him

At 1.30am on Monday 21 June the man approached the 49-year-old homeless man who was sleeping in the street, in Haslett Avenue, Crawley, police said.

A spokesman added: “He proceeded to urinate in the street, next to where the victim had made his bed, and when the victim objected, the man turned and urinated on his bedding before violently kicking him in the face.

“The suspect is described as black, with dreadlocks, carrying a manbag with a white stripe, and wearing pale blue jeans with badges on it. He was with a group of three other people.”

PC Ben Harman said: “This was a vicious and unprovoked attack on a vulnerable man, and although the image is not of good quality, we are sure there are local people who can help us name this suspect.