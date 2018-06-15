Police appeal after string of crashes

Police are investigating suspected drink-driving after receiving multiple reports of a car being driven erratically in Mid Sussex.

Officers said five reports were received in the space of two-and-a-half hours of a black Volkswagen Passat being driven erratically around the district on Thursday afternoon (June 14).

The vehicle was first seen in Perrymount Road, Haywards Heath. Police said a short while later it was seen colliding with a bush on Albourne Road, in Hassocks.

Officers said a witness reported the car collided with three parked cars in London Road, Hassocks, before hitting a road sign in nearby Ockley Lane.

The driver was then found slumped at the wheel having crashed into bushes in Lewes Road, Westmeston, Hassocks, police added.

All the reports were received between 1.45pm and 4.15pm.

A 46-year-old, from Tunbridge Wells, was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital to be checked over.

Police said a sample of blood was taken for analysis to determine whether he had alcohol in his system. Enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone who saw the vehicle being driven in the area, or anyone with dash cam footage, is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 816 of 14/06.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.