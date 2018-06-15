Police appeal after woman attacked in her home

Police in Crawley say thay are searching for Michael Tewolde who they want to interview about an attack on a woman.

A police statement says that on Monday 26 March the 20-year-old woman was attacked at the address where she was living in Crawley.

She was punched in the face and kicked in the back and stomach while on the floor.

Police also want to talk to Tewolde about threats to kill the woman, and criminal damage - to an intercom system at the address - arising from the same incident.

Officers also want to talk to him about an incident in Hove on 3 February in which a pizza delivery driver was head-butted after a confrontation in the street, sustaining bruising.

Tewolde is described as black, 5ft 6in, and of medium build.

PC Michelle Hayes of the West Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit said; “If you know where Michael Tewolde is, please contact us on 101 or online quoting serial 1571 of 26/03. If you see him, do not approach him but dial 999.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”