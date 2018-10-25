Police appeal after woman sexually assaulted in Crawley

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was sexually assaulted in the Pound Hill area of Crawley.

The woman was walking home after a night out with a friend in the early hours of Sunday, October 7.

The woman, in her 30s, was approached by a man she didn’t know, as she walked near to the Worth corner roundabout near to the junction between Crawley Lane and Balcombe Road near the Co-Op Garage.

The man briefly spoke to her before sexually assaulting her and walking off in the direction of the Hillside Inn.

Detective Constable John Hord of the Safeguarding Investigation Unit said: “We have arrested a 48-year-old on suspicion sexual assault and he has been released under investigation. However we are still appealing for information.

“The man is described as black with long hair tied back into a ponytail and braided. He was wearing a waterproof or shell suit style top with a white hood and dark bottoms. He is believed to be between 5ft 6in and 5ft 8in.

“The victim has shown great courage in reporting the incident to police and is being supported by specially trained officers.

“The incident took place at the road ide and, although it happened in the early hours of the morning, a number of cars are believed to have passed the victim and the man.

“I would ask anyone who was driving in the Worth Corner area between 3.30am and 4.30am on that Sunday morning to call the police if they saw a man who matched this description in the area.

