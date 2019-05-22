Police appeal for help over Horley burglary and assault of two officers

Police are appealing to the public for help in locating a man in connection to a burglary in Horley and an assault on two police officers.

Surrey Police say that 25-year-old Keiron Dodge from Redhill is described as white and around 5ft 9ins tall with brown hair.

Dodge is thought to have links to east Surrey, Hastings and the East and South East of London, including Hackney, Deptford and Newham.

Police say the burglary happened at around 8pm on Wednesday (6 March) at a property on Benhams Drive where jewellery, a laptop and a car were stolen.

The stolen car was driven off by Dodge and another passenger. It was then spotted around 40 minutes later, waiting at a red light on a junction on the M25.

After a short pursuit, officers arrested the passenger, a 23-year-old woman from Hackney, on suspicion of burglary and possession of a class B substance. She has since been released under investigation.

Police add that the driver of the car, Dodge, assaulted two police officers and then fled the scene. Both officers’ injuries are not serious.

They add: “If you know where Keiron is, or have information which could help us locate him, please contact Surrey Police on 101, quoting crime reference number PR/45190024149 or tell us online via http://surrey.police.uk/TellUsMore

“You can also give information, 100% anonymously, to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111; or through their anonymous online form: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/”